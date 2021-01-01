Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G88 vs Dimensity 1000L – what's better?

Helio G88 vs Dimensity 1000L

Helio G88
VS
Dimensity 1000L
Helio G88
Dimensity 1000L

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G88 (with Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 1000L (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
  • Announced 1-year and 7-months later
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 74%) AnTuTu 8 score – 335K vs 192K
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G88
vs
Dimensity 1000L

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G88
192977
Dimensity 1000L +74%
335161
CPU 74619 124605
GPU 33985 97817
Memory 42103 68951
UX 43577 44792
Total score 192977 335161
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G88 +10%
335
Dimensity 1000L
304
Multi-Core Score
Helio G88
1290
Dimensity 1000L +3%
1334

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G88 and Dimensity 1000L

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 695 MHz
Execution units 2 9
Shading units 32 144
FLOPS - 800 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus - 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29.87 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Mediatek M70
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2021 November 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - MT6885Z
Official page MediaTek Helio G88 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000L official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1000L and Helio G88, or ask any questions
