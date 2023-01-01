Helio G88 vs Dimensity 1080
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G88 (with Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
25
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
63
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
- Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080
- Performs 7.8x better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 499K vs 247K
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2000 MHz)
- Announced 1-year and 4-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|66337
|131733
|GPU
|60446
|133728
|Memory
|41057
|95852
|UX
|78597
|135208
|Total score
|247056
|499756
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
366
Dimensity 1080 +124%
821
Multi-Core Score
1272
Dimensity 1080 +81%
2306
|Image compression
|82.7 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|9.99 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|25.2 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|19.5 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|9.38 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.41 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|415.2 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|99%
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|13 FPS
|Score
|743
|2304
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G88 and Dimensity 1080
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|Bifrost 2
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|800 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|32
|64
|FLOPS
|62 Gigaflops
|486 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.41 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|MediaTek APU 3.0
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|June 2021
|October 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6769H
|MT6877V/TTZA
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G88 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site
