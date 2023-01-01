Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G88 vs Dimensity 1080 – what's better?

Helio G88 vs Dimensity 1080

Helio G88
VS
Dimensity 1080
Helio G88
Dimensity 1080

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G88 (with Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080
  • Performs 7.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 499K vs 247K
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G88
vs
Dimensity 1080

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G88
247056
Dimensity 1080 +102%
499756
CPU 66337 131733
GPU 60446 133728
Memory 41057 95852
UX 78597 135208
Total score 247056 499756
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G88
366
Dimensity 1080 +124%
821
Multi-Core Score
Helio G88
1272
Dimensity 1080 +81%
2306
Image compression 82.7 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 9.99 images/s -
Speech recognition 25.2 words/s -
Machine learning 19.5 images/s -
Camera shooting 9.38 images/s -
HTML 5 1.41 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 415.2 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Helio G88
743
Dimensity 1080 +210%
2304
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 4 FPS 13 FPS
Score 743 2304

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G88 and Dimensity 1080

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 5 W 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Bifrost 2 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 800 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS 62 Gigaflops 486 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.41 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 3.0
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced June 2021 October 2022
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6769H MT6877V/TTZA
Official page MediaTek Helio G88 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1080 and Helio G88, or ask any questions
