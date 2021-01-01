Helio G88 vs Dimensity 1200
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G88 (with Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
30
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
34
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 631K vs 195K
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
- 50% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2000 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|74619
|-
|GPU
|33985
|212809
|Memory
|42103
|-
|UX
|43577
|-
|Total score
|195646
|631779
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
342
Dimensity 1200 +188%
985
Multi-Core Score
1313
Dimensity 1200 +153%
3318
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|68 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[High]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|71 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Oppo Realme GT Neo
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G88 and Dimensity 1200
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|3000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|9
|Shading units
|32
|144
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|-
|4x 16 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 19
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|June 2021
|January 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MT6893
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G88 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3