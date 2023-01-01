Helio G88 vs Dimensity 6020 VS Helio G88 Dimensity 6020 We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G88 (with Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 6020 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of MediaTek Helio G88 Higher GPU frequency (~5%) Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 6020 Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm) Shows significantly better (up to 53%) AnTuTu 9 score – 354K vs 231K

Shows significantly better (up to 53%) AnTuTu 9 score – 354K vs 231K Supports 27% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 13.41 GB/s)

Supports 27% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 13.41 GB/s) Announced 1-year and 9-months later

Announced 1-year and 9-months later 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Helio G88 231623 Dimensity 6020 +53% 354739 CPU 56707 - GPU 54234 - Memory 42227 - UX 77806 - Total score 231623 354739 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Helio G88 366 Dimensity 6020 +64% 602 Multi-Core Score Helio G88 1276 Dimensity 6020 +38% 1767 Image compression 82.7 Mpixels/s - Face detection 9.99 images/s - Speech recognition 25.2 words/s - Machine learning 19.5 images/s - Camera shooting 9.38 images/s - HTML 5 1.41 Mnodes/s - SQLite 415.2 Krows/s -

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Helio G88 717 Dimensity 6020 n/a Stability 98% - Graphics test 4 FPS - Score 717 -

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Helio G88 and Dimensity 6020

CPU Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75

6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics GPU name Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2 Architecture Bifrost Valhall GPU frequency 1000 MHz 950 MHz Execution units 2 2 Shading units 32 32 FLOPS 62 Gigaflops - Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 13.41 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP Video capture 2K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS Video playback 2K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity 4G support LTE Cat. 7 - 5G support No Yes Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps - Wi-Fi 5 5 Bluetooth 5.0 5.1 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced June 2021 March 2023 Class Mid range Low end Model number MT6769H - Official page MediaTek Helio G88 official site MediaTek Dimensity 6020 official site