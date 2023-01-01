Helio G88 vs Dimensity 6020
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G88 (with Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 6020 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
24
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
16
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
63
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
31
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
- Higher GPU frequency (~5%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 6020
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 53%) AnTuTu 9 score – 354K vs 231K
- Supports 27% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 13.41 GB/s)
- Announced 1-year and 9-months later
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|56707
|-
|GPU
|54234
|-
|Memory
|42227
|-
|UX
|77806
|-
|Total score
|231623
|354739
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
366
Dimensity 6020 +64%
602
Multi-Core Score
1276
Dimensity 6020 +38%
1767
|Image compression
|82.7 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|9.99 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|25.2 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|19.5 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|9.38 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.41 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|415.2 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|-
|Score
|717
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G88 and Dimensity 6020
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|32
|FLOPS
|62 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.41 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|-
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|June 2021
|March 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|MT6769H
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G88 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 6020 official site
