We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G88 (with Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 6080 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
- Higher GPU frequency (~5%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 6080
- Performs 3.9x better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 65%) AnTuTu 9 score – 405K vs 245K
- Supports 27% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 13.41 GB/s)
- Announced 2-years later
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|66337
|GPU
|60446
|Memory
|41057
|UX
|78597
|Total score
|245903
|405048
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
363
Dimensity 6080 +105%
744
Multi-Core Score
1263
Dimensity 6080 +58%
1990
|Image compression
|82.7 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|9.99 images/s
|Speech recognition
|25.2 words/s
|Machine learning
|19.5 images/s
|Camera shooting
|9.38 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.41 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|415.2 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|Score
|742
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G88 and Dimensity 6080
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Bifrost 2
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|32
|FLOPS
|62 Gigaflops
|243 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.41 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|June 2021
|June 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6769H
|MT6833GP
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G88 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 6080 official site
