Helio G88 vs Dimensity 6080

Helio G88
VS
Dimensity 6080
Helio G88
Dimensity 6080

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G88 (with Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 6080 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Higher GPU frequency (~5%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 6080
  • Performs 3.9x better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 65%) AnTuTu 9 score – 405K vs 245K
  • Supports 27% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 13.41 GB/s)
  • Announced 2-years later
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G88
vs
Dimensity 6080

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G88
245903
Dimensity 6080 +65%
405048
CPU 66337 -
GPU 60446 -
Memory 41057 -
UX 78597 -
Total score 245903 405048
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G88
363
Dimensity 6080 +105%
744
Multi-Core Score
Helio G88
1263
Dimensity 6080 +58%
1990
Image compression 82.7 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 9.99 images/s -
Speech recognition 25.2 words/s -
Machine learning 19.5 images/s -
Camera shooting 9.38 images/s -
HTML 5 1.41 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 415.2 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 4 FPS -
Score 742 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G88 and Dimensity 6080

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Bifrost 2 Valhall
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 62 Gigaflops 243 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.41 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced June 2021 June 2023
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6769H MT6833GP
Official page MediaTek Helio G88 official site MediaTek Dimensity 6080 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 6080 and Helio G88, or ask any questions
