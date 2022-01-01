Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G88 vs Dimensity 900 – what's better?

Helio G88 vs Dimensity 900

Helio G88
VS
Dimensity 900
Helio G88
Dimensity 900

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G88 (with Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 900 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 9 score – 426K vs 232K
  • Supports 37% higher memory bandwidth (18.4 against 13.41 GB/s)
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G88
vs
Dimensity 900

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G88
232432
Dimensity 900 +83%
426248
CPU 56707 115686
GPU 54234 119156
Memory 42227 80995
UX 77806 106823
Total score 232432 426248
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G88
366
Dimensity 900 +94%
710
Multi-Core Score
Helio G88
1268
Dimensity 900 +69%
2148
Image compression 84.1 Mpixels/s 124.75 Mpixels/s
Face detection 10.05 images/s 19.6 images/s
Speech recognition 25.5 words/s 37.75 words/s
Machine learning 19.4 images/s 33.35 images/s
Camera shooting 9.74 images/s 19.25 images/s
HTML 5 1.43 Mnodes/s 2.28 Mnodes/s
SQLite 422.95 Krows/s 650.5 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Helio G88
720
Dimensity 900 +180%
2019
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 4 FPS 12 FPS
Score 720 2019

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G88 and Dimensity 900

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 10 billion
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Bifrost Valhall 2
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 48
FLOPS 62 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.41 Gbit/s 18.4 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced June 2021 May 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6769H MT6877
Official page MediaTek Helio G88 official site MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site

