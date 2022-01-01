Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G88 vs Dimensity 920 – what's better?

Helio G88 vs Dimensity 920

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G88 (with Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Higher GPU frequency (~5%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Performs 11x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 494K vs 232K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

SoC:
Helio G88
vs
Dimensity 920

AnTuTu 9

Helio G88
232312
Dimensity 920 +113%
494581
CPU 56707 140903
GPU 54234 130936
Memory 42227 87380
UX 77806 132631
Total score 232312 494581
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Helio G88
367
Dimensity 920 +117%
797
Multi-Core Score
Helio G88
1270
Dimensity 920 +104%
2592
Image compression 84.1 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 10.05 images/s -
Speech recognition 25.5 words/s -
Machine learning 19.4 images/s -
Camera shooting 9.74 images/s -
HTML 5 1.43 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 422.95 Krows/s -

3DMark

3DMark Wild Life Performance
Helio G88
715
Dimensity 920 +221%
2295
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 4 FPS 13 FPS
Score 715 2295

Gaming

PUBG Mobile - 64 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 59 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 68 FPS
[Medium]
World of Tanks Blitz - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 46 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 53 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 12 billion
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Bifrost Valhall 2
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS 62 Gigaflops 684 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.41 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced June 2021 August 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6769H MT6877T
Official page MediaTek Helio G88 official site MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site

