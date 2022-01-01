Helio G88 vs Dimensity 920
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G88 (with Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
- Higher GPU frequency (~5%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
- Performs 11x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 494K vs 232K
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|56707
|140903
|GPU
|54234
|130936
|Memory
|42227
|87380
|UX
|77806
|132631
|Total score
|232312
|494581
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
367
Dimensity 920 +117%
797
Multi-Core Score
1270
Dimensity 920 +104%
2592
|Image compression
|84.1 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|10.05 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|25.5 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|19.4 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|9.74 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.43 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|422.95 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|13 FPS
|Score
|715
|2295
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|64 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|59 FPS
[High]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|68 FPS
[Medium]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|46 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|53 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G88 and Dimensity 920
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|12 billion
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|32
|64
|FLOPS
|62 Gigaflops
|684 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.41 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|June 2021
|August 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6769H
|MT6877T
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G88 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site
