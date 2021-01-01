Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G88 vs Helio A22 – what's better?

Helio G88 vs Helio A22

Helio G88
VS
Helio A22
Helio G88
Helio A22

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2) with the older 4-core Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 196K vs 89K
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Announced 3-years and 1-month later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~52%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G88
vs
Helio A22

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G88 +120%
196635
Helio A22
89389
CPU 65730 32854
GPU 42693 4504
Memory 42099 29199
UX 44322 22008
Total score 196635 89389
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G88 +109%
342
Helio A22
164
Multi-Core Score
Helio G88 +144%
1321
Helio A22
541
Image compression - 21.55 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 4.32 images/s
Speech recognition - 9.3 words/s
Machine learning - 5.34 images/s
Camera shooting - 2.22 images/s
HTML 5 - 0.56 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 141.75 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G88 and Helio A22

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 32 KB
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP - 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MC2 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 660 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS - 42.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus - 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced June 2021 June 2018
Class Mid range Low end
Model number MT6769H MT6762M
Official page MediaTek Helio G88 official site MediaTek Helio A22 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio A22 and Helio G88, or ask any questions
