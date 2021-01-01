Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G88 vs Helio A25 – what's better?

Helio G88 vs Helio A25

Helio G88
VS
Helio A25
Helio G88
Helio A25

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G88 (with Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Helio A25 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Higher GPU frequency (~67%)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 68%) AnTuTu 9 score – 196K vs 116K
  • Announced 3-years and 1-month later
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G88
vs
Helio A25

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G88 +68%
196635
Helio A25
116975
CPU 65730 41918
GPU 42693 10587
Memory 42099 18065
UX 44322 44364
Total score 196635 116975
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G88 +146%
342
Helio A25
139
Multi-Core Score
Helio G88 +53%
1321
Helio A25
864

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G88 and Helio A25

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MC2 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS - 41.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus - 2x 16 Bit
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 16MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 4
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced June 2021 June 2018
Class Mid range Low end
Model number MT6769H MT6762V/WD
Official page MediaTek Helio G88 official site MediaTek Helio A25 official site

