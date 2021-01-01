Helio G88 vs Helio G25
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G88 (with Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Helio G25 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 196K vs 94K
- Higher GPU frequency (~54%)
- Announced later
Pros of MediaTek Helio G25
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|65730
|36605
|GPU
|42693
|12376
|Memory
|42099
|24580
|UX
|44322
|20429
|Total score
|196635
|94631
GeekBench 5
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G88 and Helio G25
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MC2
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|64
|FLOPS
|-
|41.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|-
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2021
|June 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|MT6769H
|MT6762G
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G88 official site
|MediaTek Helio G25 official site
