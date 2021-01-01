Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G88 vs Helio G25 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G88 (with Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Helio G25 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 196K vs 94K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~54%)
  • Announced later
Pros of MediaTek Helio G25
  • Better instruction set architecture

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G88 +108%
196635
Helio G25
94631
CPU 65730 36605
GPU 42693 12376
Memory 42099 24580
UX 44322 20429
Total score 196635 94631
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G88 +151%
342
Helio G25
136
Multi-Core Score
Helio G88 +177%
1321
Helio G25
477

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MC2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS - 41.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus - 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2021 June 2020
Class Mid range Low end
Model number MT6769H MT6762G
Official page MediaTek Helio G88 official site MediaTek Helio G25 official site

