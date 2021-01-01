Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G88 vs Helio G35 – what's better?

Helio G88 vs Helio G35

Helio G88
VS
Helio G35
Helio G88
Helio G35

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G88 (with Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Shows significantly better (up to 80%) AnTuTu 8 score – 192K vs 107K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~47%)
  • Announced later
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G88
vs
Helio G35

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G88 +80%
192977
Helio G35
107017
CPU 74619 45569
GPU 33985 13274
Memory 42103 26158
UX 43577 20894
Total score 192977 107017
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G88 +95%
335
Helio G35
172
Multi-Core Score
Helio G88 +31%
1290
Helio G35
988
Image compression - 27.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 4.3 images/s
Speech recognition - 9.73 words/s
Machine learning - 6.17 images/s
Camera shooting - 2.88 images/s
HTML 5 - 0.6 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 137.2 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 23 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 29 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 30 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 43 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 29 FPS
[Low]
Device - Xiaomi Poco C3
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G88 and Helio G35

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MC2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 680 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS - 54.4 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus - 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced June 2021 June 2020
Class Mid range Low end
Official page MediaTek Helio G88 official site MediaTek Helio G35 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G35 and Helio G88, or ask any questions
