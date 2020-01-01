Helio G90 vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G90 (Mali-G76MC4) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
41
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
27
41
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
42
46
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90
- Has 4 cores more
- Announced 2 years and 11 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2340 vs 2000 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 11%) AnTuTu 8 score – 250K vs 225K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
516
A10 Fusion +52%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio G90 +17%
1652
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
225534
A10 Fusion +11%
250869
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G76MC4
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|FLOPS
|-
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|-
|Max size
|10 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|July 2019
|September 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G90 official site
|-
