Helio G90 vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G90 (Mali-G76MC4) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
41
61
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
27
51
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
42
59
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90
- Announced 1 year and 11 months later
- Has 2 cores more
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
- Shows better (up to 40%) AnTuTu 8 score – 316K vs 225K
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2390 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
516
A11 Bionic +82%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1652
A11 Bionic +42%
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
225534
A11 Bionic +40%
316853
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G76MC4
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|-
|Cores
|4
|3
|FLOPS
|-
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|10 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|July 2019
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G90 official site
|-
