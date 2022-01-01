Helio G90 vs A13 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G90 (Mali-G76 MC4) with the newer 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
38
84
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
31
74
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
43
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
- Performs 4.3x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 79%) AnTuTu 9 score – 609K vs 340K
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- 33% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 2000 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|94940
|161025
|GPU
|92912
|259620
|Memory
|57919
|82902
|UX
|94897
|110973
|Total score
|340193
|609367
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
507
A13 Bionic +161%
1323
Multi-Core Score
1629
A13 Bionic +115%
3497
|Image compression
|96.4 Mpixels/s
|151.6 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|14 images/s
|29.65 images/s
|Speech recognition
|30.9 words/s
|87.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|26.1 images/s
|72.5 images/s
|Camera shooting
|13.2 images/s
|33.75 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.9 Mnodes/s
|3.81 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|499.9 Krows/s
|901.1 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|72%
|Graphics test
|-
|45 FPS
|Score
|-
|7572
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|60 FPS
[High]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Apple iPhone 11 Pro
828 x 1792
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G90 and A13 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2660 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L1 cache
|-
|832 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|12 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8.5 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G76 MC4
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|4
|4
|Shading units
|64
|-
|FLOPS
|172.6 Gigaflops
|736 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|10 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|Yes, Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 220 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|July 2019
|September 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6785
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G90 official site
|-
