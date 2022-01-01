Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G90 vs A13 Bionic – what's better?

Helio G90 vs A13 Bionic

Helio G90
VS
A13 Bionic
Helio G90
A13 Bionic

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G90 (Mali-G76 MC4) with the newer 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
  • Performs 4.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 79%) AnTuTu 9 score – 609K vs 340K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G90
vs
A13 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G90
340193
A13 Bionic +79%
609367
CPU 94940 161025
GPU 92912 259620
Memory 57919 82902
UX 94897 110973
Total score 340193 609367
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G90
507
A13 Bionic +161%
1323
Multi-Core Score
Helio G90
1629
A13 Bionic +115%
3497
Image compression 96.4 Mpixels/s 151.6 Mpixels/s
Face detection 14 images/s 29.65 images/s
Speech recognition 30.9 words/s 87.4 words/s
Machine learning 26.1 images/s 72.5 images/s
Camera shooting 13.2 images/s 33.75 images/s
HTML 5 1.9 Mnodes/s 3.81 Mnodes/s
SQLite 499.9 Krows/s 901.1 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 72%
Graphics test - 45 FPS
Score - 7572

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 60 FPS
[High]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Apple iPhone 11 Pro
828 x 1792
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G90 and A13 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2000 MHz 2660 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.4-A
L1 cache - 832 KB
L2 cache - 12 MB
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8.5 billion
TDP 5 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76 MC4 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
Architecture Bifrost -
GPU frequency 720 MHz -
Execution units 4 4
Shading units 64 -
FLOPS 172.6 Gigaflops 736 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 10 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci Yes, Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 220 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced July 2019 September 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6785 -
Official page MediaTek Helio G90 official site -

