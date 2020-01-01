Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G90 vs Apple A9 – what's better?

Helio G90 vs Apple A9

Helio G90
Helio G90
VS
Apple A9
Apple A9

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G90 (Mali-G76MC4) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90
  • Has 6 cores more
  • Announced 3 years and 11 months later
  • Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 8 score – 225K vs 170K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1850 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio G90
516
Apple A9 +5%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio G90 +64%
1652
Apple A9
1009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio G90 +32%
225534
Apple A9
170666

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G90 and Apple A9

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
Cores 8 2
Frequency 2000 MHz 1850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76MC4 PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 720 MHz 650 MHz
Cores 4 6
Number of ALUs - 192
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 10 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Qualcomm MDM9635M
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced July 2019 September 2015
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Helio G90 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Apple A9 and Helio G90 or ask any questions
