Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G90 vs Kirin 710 – what's better?

Helio G90 vs Kirin 710

Helio G90
Helio G90
VS
Kirin 710
Kirin 710

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G90 (with Mali-G76MC4 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710 (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90
  • Shows significantly better (up to 41%) AnTuTu 8 score – 225K vs 159K
  • Announced 1 year and 1 month later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710
  • Higher GPU frequency (~39%)
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio G90 +57%
516
Kirin 710
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio G90 +37%
1652
Kirin 710
1202
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio G90 +41%
225534
Kirin 710
159540

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G90 and Kirin 710

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76MC4 Mali-G51
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 720 MHz 1000 MHz
Cores 4 4
FLOPS - 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 10 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced July 2019 July 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page MediaTek Helio G90 official site HiSilicon Kirin 710 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
3 (60%)
2 (40%)
Total votes: 5

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 710 and Helio G90 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish