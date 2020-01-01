Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G90 vs Kirin 810 – what's better?

Helio G90 vs Kirin 810

Helio G90
Helio G90
VS
Kirin 810
Kirin 810

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G90 (with Mali-G76MC4 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 43%) AnTuTu 8 score – 322K vs 225K
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~14%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio G90
516
Kirin 810 +18%
610
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio G90
1652
Kirin 810 +22%
2022
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio G90
225534
Kirin 810 +43%
322421

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G90 and Kirin 810

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76MC4 Mali-G52 MP6
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 720 MHz 820 MHz
Cores 4 6
FLOPS - 551 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size 10 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced July 2019 June 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page MediaTek Helio G90 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 810 and Helio G90 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish