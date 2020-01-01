Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G90 vs Kirin 820 – what's better?

Helio G90 vs Kirin 820

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G90 (with Mali-G76MC4 graphics) and Hisilicon Kirin 820 (Mali G-57 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Hisilicon Kirin 820
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 68%) AnTuTu 8 score – 378K vs 225K
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Announced 8 months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio G90
516
Kirin 820 +26%
650
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio G90
1652
Kirin 820 +54%
2552
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio G90
225534
Kirin 820 +68%
378589

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G90 and Kirin 820

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76MC4 Mali G-57 MP6
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 720 MHz -
Cores 4 6
FLOPS - 652 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 10 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 22
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced July 2019 March 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page MediaTek Helio G90 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 820 and Helio G90 or ask any questions
