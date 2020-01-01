Helio G90 vs Kirin 960
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G90 (with Mali-G76MC4 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90
- Announced 2 years and 10 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
- Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G76MC4
|Mali-G71 MP8
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|1037 MHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|FLOPS
|-
|282 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.3
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|28.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|10 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|July 2019
|October 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G90 official site
|-
