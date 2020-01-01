Helio G90 vs Kirin 980
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G90 (with Mali-G76MC4 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90
- Announced 11 months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Shows significantly better (up to 79%) AnTuTu 8 score – 403K vs 225K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G76MC4
|Mali G76 MP10
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|720 MHz
|Cores
|4
|10
|FLOPS
|-
|691 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|10 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|July 2019
|August 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G90 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1