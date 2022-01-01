Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G90 vs Kirin 990 (5G) – what's better?

Helio G90 vs Kirin 990 (5G)

Helio G90
VS
Kirin 990 (5G)
Helio G90
Kirin 990 (5G)

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G90 (with Mali-G76 MC4 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
  • Performs 5.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 63%) AnTuTu 9 score – 553K vs 340K
  • 43% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G90
vs
Kirin 990 (5G)

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G90
340193
Kirin 990 (5G) +63%
553702
CPU 94940 160079
GPU 92912 176646
Memory 57919 105187
UX 94897 115376
Total score 340193 553702
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G90
507
Kirin 990 (5G) +51%
766
Multi-Core Score
Helio G90
1629
Kirin 990 (5G) +87%
3046
Image compression 96.4 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 14 images/s -
Speech recognition 30.9 words/s -
Machine learning 26.1 images/s -
Camera shooting 13.2 images/s -
HTML 5 1.9 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 499.9 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 55%
Graphics test - 19 FPS
Score - 3286

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 44 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 30 FPS
[High]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus
1200 x 2640
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G90 and Kirin 990 (5G)

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2860 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8 billion
TDP 5 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76 MC4 Mali G76 MP16
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 720 MHz 700 MHz
Execution units 4 16
Shading units 64 256
FLOPS 172.6 Gigaflops 896 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 10 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci Da Vinci
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 21
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 2300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced July 2019 October 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6785 -
Official page MediaTek Helio G90 official site HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) official site

▶️ Compare other chipsets

