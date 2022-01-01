Helio G90 vs Kirin 990 (5G)
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G90 (with Mali-G76 MC4 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
38
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
31
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
43
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
- Performs 5.2x better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 63%) AnTuTu 9 score – 553K vs 340K
- 43% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|94940
|160079
|GPU
|92912
|176646
|Memory
|57919
|105187
|UX
|94897
|115376
|Total score
|340193
|553702
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
507
Kirin 990 (5G) +51%
766
Multi-Core Score
1629
Kirin 990 (5G) +87%
3046
|Image compression
|96.4 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|14 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|30.9 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|26.1 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|13.2 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.9 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|499.9 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|55%
|Graphics test
|-
|19 FPS
|Score
|-
|3286
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|44 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|30 FPS
[High]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus
1200 x 2640
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G90 and Kirin 990 (5G)
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2860 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G76 MC4
|Mali G76 MP16
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|700 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|16
|Shading units
|64
|256
|FLOPS
|172.6 Gigaflops
|896 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|10 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Balong 5000
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 2300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|July 2019
|October 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6785
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G90 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) official site
