Helio G90 vs Kirin 985
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G90 (with Mali-G76MC4 graphics) and Hisillicon Kirin 985 (Mali-G77 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of Hisillicon Kirin 985
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 74%) AnTuTu 8 score – 392K vs 225K
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (2580 vs 2000 MHz)
- Announced 9 months later
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2580 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G76MC4
|Mali-G77 MP8
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|-
|Cores
|4
|8
|FLOPS
|-
|652 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|10 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Balong 5000
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 22
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1277 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 177 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|July 2019
|April 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G90 official site
|-
