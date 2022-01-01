Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G90 vs Dimensity 1000 – what's better?

Helio G90 vs Dimensity 1000

Helio G90
VS
Dimensity 1000
Helio G90
Dimensity 1000

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G90 (with Mali-G76 MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 1000 (Mali-G77 MP9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000
  • Performs 4.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 9 score – 437K vs 340K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G90
vs
Dimensity 1000

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G90
340193
Dimensity 1000 +29%
437338
CPU 94940 141266
GPU 92912 146104
Memory 57919 84463
UX 94897 69537
Total score 340193 437338
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G90
507
Dimensity 1000 +32%
670
Multi-Core Score
Helio G90
1629
Dimensity 1000 +76%
2864
Image compression 96.4 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 14 images/s -
Speech recognition 30.9 words/s -
Machine learning 26.1 images/s -
Camera shooting 13.2 images/s -
HTML 5 1.9 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 499.9 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G90 and Dimensity 1000

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 5 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76 MC4 Mali-G77 MP9
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 720 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 4 9
Shading units 64 144
FLOPS 172.6 Gigaflops 800 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29.87 Gbit/s
Max size 10 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced July 2019 November 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6785 MT6889
Official page MediaTek Helio G90 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1000 and Helio G90, or ask any questions
