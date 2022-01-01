Helio G90 vs Dimensity 1000 Plus
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G90 (with Mali-G76 MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 1000 Plus (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
38
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
31
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
43
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus
- Shows significantly better (up to 77%) AnTuTu 9 score – 600K vs 340K
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2000 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
- Announced 9-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|94940
|159515
|GPU
|92912
|219477
|Memory
|57919
|90470
|UX
|94897
|131355
|Total score
|340193
|600601
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
507
Dimensity 1000 Plus +55%
786
Multi-Core Score
1629
Dimensity 1000 Plus +76%
2874
|Image compression
|96.4 Mpixels/s
|176.7 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|14 images/s
|28.2 images/s
|Speech recognition
|30.9 words/s
|45.6 words/s
|Machine learning
|26.1 images/s
|46.9 images/s
|Camera shooting
|13.2 images/s
|28.9 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.9 Mnodes/s
|3.53 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|499.9 Krows/s
|857.5 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|22 FPS
|Score
|-
|3730
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|45 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|55 FPS
[High]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[Medium]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|iQOO Z1
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G90 and Dimensity 1000 Plus
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L3 cache
|-
|0.512 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G76 MC4
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|9
|Shading units
|64
|144
|FLOPS
|172.6 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|29.87 Gbit/s
|Max size
|10 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|July 2019
|May 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6785
|MT6889Z/CZA
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G90 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus official site
