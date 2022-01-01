Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G90 vs Dimensity 1000 Plus – what's better?

Helio G90 vs Dimensity 1000 Plus

Helio G90
VS
Dimensity 1000 Plus
Helio G90
Dimensity 1000 Plus

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G90 (with Mali-G76 MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 1000 Plus (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus
  • Shows significantly better (up to 77%) AnTuTu 9 score – 600K vs 340K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
  • Announced 9-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G90
vs
Dimensity 1000 Plus

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G90
340193
Dimensity 1000 Plus +77%
600601
CPU 94940 159515
GPU 92912 219477
Memory 57919 90470
UX 94897 131355
Total score 340193 600601
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 96.4 Mpixels/s 176.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection 14 images/s 28.2 images/s
Speech recognition 30.9 words/s 45.6 words/s
Machine learning 26.1 images/s 46.9 images/s
Camera shooting 13.2 images/s 28.9 images/s
HTML 5 1.9 Mnodes/s 3.53 Mnodes/s
SQLite 499.9 Krows/s 857.5 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 22 FPS
Score - 3730

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 45 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 55 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - iQOO Z1
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G90 and Dimensity 1000 Plus

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L3 cache - 0.512 MB
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 5 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76 MC4 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 720 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 4 9
Shading units 64 144
FLOPS 172.6 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29.87 Gbit/s
Max size 10 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced July 2019 May 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6785 MT6889Z/CZA
Official page MediaTek Helio G90 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus official site

