Helio G90 vs Dimensity 810

Helio G90
VS
Dimensity 810
Helio G90
Dimensity 810

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G90 (with Mali-G76 MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 1-month later
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
  • Performs 21% better in floating-point computations

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G90
vs
Dimensity 810

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU - 113696
GPU - 85477
Memory - 76385
UX - 105966
Total score - 387476
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G90
518
Dimensity 810 +21%
626
Multi-Core Score
Helio G90
1654
Dimensity 810 +17%
1932
Image compression 96.4 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 14 images/s -
Speech recognition 30.9 words/s -
Machine learning 26.1 images/s -
Camera shooting 13.2 images/s -
HTML 5 1.9 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 499.9 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G90 and Dimensity 810

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 12 billion
TDP 5 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76 MC4 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 720 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 4 2
Shading units 64 32
FLOPS 172.6 Gigaflops 208 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 10 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced July 2019 August 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6785 MT6833V
Official page MediaTek Helio G90 official site MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site

