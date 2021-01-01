Helio G90 vs Dimensity 900
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G90 (with Mali-G76 MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 900 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
36
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
24
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
40
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 480K vs 221K
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 10-months later
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|Total score
|221294
|480083
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
506
Dimensity 900 +43%
725
Multi-Core Score
1613
Dimensity 900 +32%
2123
|Image compression
|96.4 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|14 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|30.9 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|26.1 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|13.2 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.9 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|499.9 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G90 and Dimensity 900
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G76 MC4
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|4
|4
|Shading units
|64
|-
|FLOPS
|172.6 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|-
|Max size
|10 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|-
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|-
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|July 2019
|May 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6785
|MT6877
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G90 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1