Helio G90 vs Dimensity 920

Helio G90
VS
Dimensity 920
Helio G90
Dimensity 920

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G90 (with Mali-G76 MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Performs 4x better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 39%) AnTuTu 9 score – 474K vs 340K
  • Announced 2-years and 1-month later
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~32%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G90
vs
Dimensity 920

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G90
340193
Dimensity 920 +39%
474030
CPU 94940 116402
GPU 92912 136048
Memory 57919 95945
UX 94897 126331
Total score 340193 474030
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G90
507
Dimensity 920 +55%
784
Multi-Core Score
Helio G90
1629
Dimensity 920 +58%
2566
Image compression 96.4 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 14 images/s -
Speech recognition 30.9 words/s -
Machine learning 26.1 images/s -
Camera shooting 13.2 images/s -
HTML 5 1.9 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 499.9 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Graphics test - 13 FPS
Score - 2301

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G90 and Dimensity 920

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 12 billion
TDP 5 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76 MC4 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Bifrost Valhall 2
GPU frequency 720 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 4 4
Shading units 64 64
FLOPS 172.6 Gigaflops 684 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size 10 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced July 2019 August 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6785 MT6877T
Official page MediaTek Helio G90 official site MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site

