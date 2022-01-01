Helio G90 vs Dimensity 920
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G90 (with Mali-G76 MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
38
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
31
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
43
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
- Performs 4x better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
- Shows better (up to 39%) AnTuTu 9 score – 474K vs 340K
- Announced 2-years and 1-month later
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2000 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~32%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|94940
|116402
|GPU
|92912
|136048
|Memory
|57919
|95945
|UX
|94897
|126331
|Total score
|340193
|474030
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
507
Dimensity 920 +55%
784
Multi-Core Score
1629
Dimensity 920 +58%
2566
|Image compression
|96.4 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|14 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|30.9 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|26.1 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|13.2 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.9 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|499.9 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Graphics test
|-
|13 FPS
|Score
|-
|2301
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G90 and Dimensity 920
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|12 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G76 MC4
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|4
|Shading units
|64
|64
|FLOPS
|172.6 Gigaflops
|684 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max size
|10 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|July 2019
|August 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6785
|MT6877T
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G90 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1