Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G90 vs Helio G35 – what's better?

Helio G90 vs Helio G35

Helio G90
VS
Helio G35
Helio G90
Helio G35

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G90 (with Mali-G76 MC4 graphics) and Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90
  • Performs 3.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
  • Announced 11-months later
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G90
vs
Helio G35

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G90
n/a
Helio G35
123795
CPU - 38954
GPU - 16847
Memory - 26654
UX - 40547
Total score - 123795
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G90 +191%
513
Helio G35
176
Multi-Core Score
Helio G90 +66%
1666
Helio G35
1003
Image compression 96.4 Mpixels/s 27.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection 14 images/s 4.3 images/s
Speech recognition 30.9 words/s 9.73 words/s
Machine learning 26.1 images/s 6.17 images/s
Camera shooting 13.2 images/s 2.88 images/s
HTML 5 1.9 Mnodes/s 0.6 Mnodes/s
SQLite 499.9 Krows/s 137.2 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 23 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 29 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 30 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 43 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 29 FPS
[Low]
Device - Xiaomi Poco C3
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G90 and Helio G35

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76 MC4 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 720 MHz 680 MHz
Execution units 4 2
Shading units 64 32
FLOPS 172.6 Gigaflops 54.4 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 10 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced July 2019 June 2020
Class Mid range Low end
Model number MT6785 MT6765G
Official page MediaTek Helio G90 official site MediaTek Helio G35 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. MediaTek Helio G90 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
2. MediaTek Helio G90 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
3. MediaTek Helio G90 vs MediaTek Dimensity 800U
4. MediaTek Helio G90 vs MediaTek Helio G95
5. MediaTek Helio G90 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
6. MediaTek Helio G35 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
7. MediaTek Helio G35 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
8. MediaTek Helio G35 vs MediaTek Helio P22
9. MediaTek Helio G35 vs MediaTek Helio G80
10. MediaTek Helio G35 vs MediaTek Helio G85

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G35 and Helio G90, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish