Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G90 vs Helio G85 – what's better?

Helio G90 vs Helio G85

Helio G90
Helio G90
VS
Helio G85
Helio G85

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G90 (with Mali-G76MC4 graphics) and Helio G85 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90
  • Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 8 score – 225K vs 205K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G85
  • Higher GPU frequency (~39%)
  • Announced 9 months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio G90 +45%
516
Helio G85
355
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio G90 +29%
1652
Helio G85
1278
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio G90 +10%
225534
Helio G85
205538

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G90 and Helio G85

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76MC4 Mali-G52 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 720 MHz 1000 MHz
Cores 4 2
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 10 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced July 2019 April 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page MediaTek Helio G90 official site MediaTek Helio G85 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
52 (65%)
28 (35%)
Total votes: 80

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G85 and Helio G90 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish