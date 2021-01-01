Helio G90 vs Helio G88
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G90 (with Mali-G76 MC4 graphics) and Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90
- Shows better (up to 16%) AnTuTu 8 score – 223K vs 192K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
- Higher GPU frequency (~39%)
- Announced 1-year and 11-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|74619
|GPU
|-
|33985
|Memory
|-
|42103
|UX
|-
|43577
|Total score
|223068
|192977
GeekBench 5
|Image compression
|96.4 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|14 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|30.9 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|26.1 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|13.2 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.9 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|499.9 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G90 and Helio G88
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G76 MC4
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|2
|Shading units
|64
|32
|FLOPS
|172.6 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|-
|Max size
|10 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|July 2019
|June 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6785
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G90 official site
|MediaTek Helio G88 official site
