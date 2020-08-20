Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G90T vs A10 Fusion – what's better?

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G90T (Mali-G76MC4) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Announced 2 years and 11 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 15%) AnTuTu 8 score – 288K vs 250K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2340 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio G90T
495
A10 Fusion +58%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio G90T +16%
1644
A10 Fusion
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio G90T +15%
288623
A10 Fusion
250869

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G90T and A10 Fusion

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2050 MHz 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 3.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76MC4 PowerVR GT7600
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 800 MHz 900 MHz
Cores 4 6
FLOPS - 115 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 2x 32 Bit -
Max size 10 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced July 2019 September 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Helio G90T official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A10 Fusion and Helio G90T or ask any questions
William 20 August 2020 06:38
Of course g90T mid range is better than a10 flag ship
+4 Reply
