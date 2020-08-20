Helio G90T vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G90T (Mali-G76MC4) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
47
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
- Has 4 cores more
- Announced 2 years and 11 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Shows better (up to 15%) AnTuTu 8 score – 288K vs 250K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2340 vs 2050 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
495
A10 Fusion +58%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio G90T +16%
1644
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio G90T +15%
288623
250869
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G76MC4
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|FLOPS
|-
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|-
|Max size
|10 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|July 2019
|September 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G90T official site
|-
