Helio G90T vs A12X Bionic
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G90T (with Mali-G76MC4 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
44
93
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
35
100
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
46
92
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
- Announced 9 months later
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 631K vs 288K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2050 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
495
A12X Bionic +127%
1124
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1644
A12X Bionic +182%
4640
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
288623
A12X Bionic +119%
631952
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|2048 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|10 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G76MC4
|Apple A12X Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|-
|Cores
|4
|7
|FLOPS
|-
|1300 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|31 Gbit/s
|Max size
|10 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 350 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|July 2019
|October 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G90T official site
|-
