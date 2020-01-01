Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G90T vs A12X Bionic – what's better?

Helio G90T vs A12X Bionic

Helio G90T
Helio G90T
VS
A12X Bionic
A12X Bionic

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G90T (with Mali-G76MC4 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
  • Announced 9 months later
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 631K vs 288K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio G90T
495
A12X Bionic +127%
1124
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio G90T
1644
A12X Bionic +182%
4640
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio G90T
288623
A12X Bionic +119%
631952

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G90T and A12X Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 2048 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 10 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76MC4 Apple A12X Bionic GPU
Architecture Bifrost -
GPU frequency 800 MHz -
Cores 4 7
FLOPS - 1300 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth - 31 Gbit/s
Max size 10 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 350 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced July 2019 October 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Helio G90T official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A12X Bionic and Helio G90T or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish