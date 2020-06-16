Helio G90T vs A13 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G90T (Mali-G76MC4) with the newer 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
44
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
39
93
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
78
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
47
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
- Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 65%) AnTuTu 8 score – 477K vs 288K
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 2050 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
495
A13 Bionic +172%
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1644
A13 Bionic +117%
3571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
288623
A13 Bionic +65%
477091
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|2660 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|48 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G76MC4
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|-
|Cores
|4
|4
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|10 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|Yes, Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 220 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|July 2019
|September 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G90T official site
|-
