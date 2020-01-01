Helio G90T vs A14 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G90T (Mali-G76MC4) with the newer 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
42
96
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
39
100
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
94
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
46
97
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 607K vs 285K
- 46% higher CPU clock speed (2990 vs 2050 MHz)
- Announced 1-year and 2-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
495
A14 Bionic +224%
1602
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1623
A14 Bionic +140%
3895
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
285239
A14 Bionic +113%
607676
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.99 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|2990 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|11.8 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G76MC4
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|4
|4
|Shading units
|64
|-
|FLOPS
|184 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|-
|42.7 Gbit/s
|Max size
|10 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|July 2019
|September 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|APL1W01
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G90T official site
|-
