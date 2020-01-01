Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G90T vs A14 Bionic – what's better?

Helio G90T vs A14 Bionic

Helio G90T
Helio G90T
VS
A14 Bionic
A14 Bionic

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G90T (Mali-G76MC4) with the newer 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 607K vs 285K
  • 46% higher CPU clock speed (2990 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 2-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio G90T
495
A14 Bionic +224%
1602
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio G90T
1623
A14 Bionic +140%
3895
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio G90T
285239
A14 Bionic +113%
607676

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G90T and A14 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.99 GHz – Firestorm
4x 1.8 GHz – Icestorm
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2050 MHz 2990 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.4-A
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 11.8 billion
TDP 5 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76MC4 Apple GPU
Architecture Bifrost -
GPU frequency 800 MHz -
Execution units 4 4
Shading units 64 -
FLOPS 184 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 2x 32 Bit -
Max bandwidth - 42.7 Gbit/s
Max size 10 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced July 2019 September 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number - APL1W01
Official page MediaTek Helio G90T official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 vs MediaTek Helio G90T
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G vs MediaTek Helio G90T
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 vs MediaTek Helio G90T
4. HiSilicon Kirin 810 vs MediaTek Helio G90T
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 vs MediaTek Helio G90T
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 vs Apple A14 Bionic
7. Samsung Exynos 990 vs Apple A14 Bionic
8. Apple A12X Bionic vs A14 Bionic
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus vs Apple A14 Bionic

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A14 Bionic and Helio G90T, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish