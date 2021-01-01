Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G90T vs A15 Bionic – what's better?

Helio G90T vs A15 Bionic

Helio G90T
VS
A15 Bionic
Helio G90T
A15 Bionic

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G90T (Mali-G76MC4) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 9 score – 812K vs 329K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 12 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~89%)
  • 56% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Announced 2-years and 2-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G90T
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G90T
329897
A15 Bionic +146%
812406
CPU 96357 216265
GPU 85945 339795
Memory 55413 112472
UX 87677 133063
Total score 329897 812406
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G90T
504
A15 Bionic +247%
1750
Multi-Core Score
Helio G90T
1642
A15 Bionic +188%
4728
Image compression 96.4 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 14 images/s -
Speech recognition 30.8 words/s -
Machine learning 26.1 images/s -
Camera shooting 13.1 images/s -
HTML 5 1.89 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 499.9 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 52 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 41 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 29 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 46 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 27 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 55 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G90T and A15 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2050 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.5-A
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15 billion
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76MC4 Apple GPU
Architecture Bifrost -
GPU frequency 800 MHz 1511 MHz
Execution units 4 5
Shading units 64 -
FLOPS 184 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit -
Max size 10 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 -
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced July 2019 September 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6785V/CC APL1W05
Official page MediaTek Helio G90T official site -

