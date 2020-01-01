Helio G90T vs Apple A9
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G90T (Mali-G76MC4) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
44
32
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
35
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
46
35
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
- Has 6 cores more
- Announced 3 years and 11 months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 69%) AnTuTu 8 score – 288K vs 170K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~23%)
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2050 vs 1850 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
495
Apple A9 +10%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio G90T +63%
1644
1009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio G90T +69%
288623
170666
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
|Cores
|8
|2
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|1850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G76MC4
|PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Number of ALUs
|-
|192
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|10 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9635M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|July 2019
|September 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G90T official site
|-
