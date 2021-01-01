Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G90T vs Kirin 655 – what's better?

Helio G90T vs Kirin 655

Helio G90T
VS
Kirin 655
Helio G90T
Kirin 655

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G90T (with Mali-G76MC4 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 655 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
  • Performs 4.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 2-years and 8-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 655
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G90T
vs
Kirin 655

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G90T
329897
Kirin 655
n/a
CPU 96357 -
GPU 85945 -
Memory 55413 -
UX 87677 -
Total score 329897 -
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G90T +188%
504
Kirin 655
175
Multi-Core Score
Helio G90T +96%
1642
Kirin 655
837
Image compression 96.4 Mpixels/s 62 Mpixels/s
Face detection 14 images/s 8.67 images/s
Speech recognition 30.8 words/s 14 words/s
Machine learning 26.1 images/s 9.82 images/s
Camera shooting 13.1 images/s 4.12 images/s
HTML 5 1.89 Mnodes/s 1.21 Mnodes/s
SQLite 499.9 Krows/s 300.3 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 52 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 41 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 29 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 46 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 27 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 55 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G90T and Kirin 655

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.12 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 2120 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 4 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76MC4 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 800 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 4 2
Shading units 64 32
FLOPS 184 Gigaflops 40 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 10 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced July 2019 December 2016
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6785V/CC -
Official page MediaTek Helio G90T official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 655 and Helio G90T, or ask any questions
