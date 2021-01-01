Helio G90T vs Kirin 655
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G90T (with Mali-G76MC4 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 655 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
39
19
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
42
30
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
- Performs 4.6x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 2-years and 8-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 655
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|96357
|-
|GPU
|85945
|-
|Memory
|55413
|-
|UX
|87677
|-
|Total score
|329897
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Helio G90T +188%
504
175
Multi-Core Score
Helio G90T +96%
1642
837
|Image compression
|96.4 Mpixels/s
|62 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|14 images/s
|8.67 images/s
|Speech recognition
|30.8 words/s
|14 words/s
|Machine learning
|26.1 images/s
|9.82 images/s
|Camera shooting
|13.1 images/s
|4.12 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.89 Mnodes/s
|1.21 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|499.9 Krows/s
|300.3 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|52 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|41 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|29 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|46 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|27 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|55 FPS
[High]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
1080 x 2340
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G90T and Kirin 655
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.12 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|2120 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G76MC4
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|2
|Shading units
|64
|32
|FLOPS
|184 Gigaflops
|40 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|10 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|July 2019
|December 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6785V/CC
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G90T official site
|-
