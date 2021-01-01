Helio G90T vs Kirin 659
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G90T (with Mali-G76MC4 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
39
19
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
29
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
42
22
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
- Performs 4.5x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 9 score – 329K vs 129K
- Announced 2-years and 7-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2050 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|96357
|44402
|GPU
|85945
|11914
|Memory
|55413
|39120
|UX
|87677
|31774
|Total score
|329897
|129580
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Helio G90T +157%
504
196
Multi-Core Score
Helio G90T +85%
1642
886
|Image compression
|96.4 Mpixels/s
|68.9 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|14 images/s
|9.19 images/s
|Speech recognition
|30.8 words/s
|14.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|26.1 images/s
|10 images/s
|Camera shooting
|13.1 images/s
|4.67 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.89 Mnodes/s
|1.33 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|499.9 Krows/s
|335.3 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|52 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|41 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|29 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|46 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|27 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|55 FPS
[High]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
1080 x 2340
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G90T and Kirin 659
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G76MC4
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|2
|Shading units
|64
|32
|FLOPS
|184 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|10 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|July 2019
|January 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6785V/CC
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G90T official site
|-
Cast your vote
7 (70%)
3 (30%)
Total votes: 10