We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G90T (with Mali-G76MC4 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710F (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
  • Shows significantly better (up to 70%) AnTuTu 8 score – 288K vs 170K
  • Announced 7 months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710F
  • Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2050 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio G90T +52%
495
Kirin 710F
325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio G90T +21%
1644
Kirin 710F
1364
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio G90T +70%
288623
Kirin 710F
170235

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G90T and Kirin 710F

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76MC4 Mali-G51
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 800 MHz 1000 MHz
Cores 4 4
FLOPS - 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 10 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced July 2019 January 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page MediaTek Helio G90T official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
57 (71.3%)
23 (28.7%)
Total votes: 80

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 710F and Helio G90T or ask any questions
