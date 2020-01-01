Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G90T vs Kirin 9000 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G90T (with Mali-G76MC4 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 677K vs 285K
  • 53% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 3-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio G90T
495
Kirin 9000 +109%
1036
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio G90T
1623
Kirin 9000 +129%
3720
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio G90T
285239
Kirin 9000 +138%
677758

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G90T and Kirin 9000

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 3130 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15.3 billion
TDP 5 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76MC4 Mali-G78 MP24
Architecture Bifrost Valhall 2
GPU frequency 800 MHz -
Execution units 4 24
Shading units 64 384
FLOPS 184 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 44 Gbit/s
Max size 10 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci AI accelerator
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 -
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 12 -
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced July 2019 October 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Helio G90T official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 9000 and Helio G90T, or ask any questions
