Helio G90T vs Kirin 955
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G90T (with Mali-G76MC4 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 955 (ARM Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
39
25
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
29
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
41
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
42
24
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 329K vs 141K
- Announced 3-years and 4-months later
- Performs 51% better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 955
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2050 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|96357
|54012
|GPU
|85945
|8135
|Memory
|55413
|29524
|UX
|87677
|48356
|Total score
|329897
|141517
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Helio G90T +45%
504
348
Multi-Core Score
Helio G90T +50%
1642
1097
|Image compression
|96.4 Mpixels/s
|72.65 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|14 images/s
|10.7 images/s
|Speech recognition
|30.8 words/s
|19.25 words/s
|Machine learning
|26.1 images/s
|16.35 images/s
|Camera shooting
|13.1 images/s
|8.98 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.89 Mnodes/s
|1.36 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|499.9 Krows/s
|366.8 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|52 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|41 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|29 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|46 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|27 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|55 FPS
[High]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
1080 x 2340
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G90T and Kirin 955
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G76MC4
|ARM Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|4
|Shading units
|64
|64
|FLOPS
|184 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|10 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|July 2019
|April 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6785V/CC
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G90T official site
|-
