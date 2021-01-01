Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G90T vs Kirin 955 – what's better?

Helio G90T vs Kirin 955

Helio G90T
VS
Kirin 955
Helio G90T
Kirin 955

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G90T (with Mali-G76MC4 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 955 (ARM Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 329K vs 141K
  • Announced 3-years and 4-months later
  • Performs 51% better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 955
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G90T
vs
Kirin 955

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G90T +133%
329897
Kirin 955
141517
CPU 96357 54012
GPU 85945 8135
Memory 55413 29524
UX 87677 48356
Total score 329897 141517
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G90T +45%
504
Kirin 955
348
Multi-Core Score
Helio G90T +50%
1642
Kirin 955
1097
Image compression 96.4 Mpixels/s 72.65 Mpixels/s
Face detection 14 images/s 10.7 images/s
Speech recognition 30.8 words/s 19.25 words/s
Machine learning 26.1 images/s 16.35 images/s
Camera shooting 13.1 images/s 8.98 images/s
HTML 5 1.89 Mnodes/s 1.36 Mnodes/s
SQLite 499.9 Krows/s 366.8 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 52 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 41 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 29 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 46 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 27 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 55 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G90T and Kirin 955

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76MC4 ARM Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 800 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 4 4
Shading units 64 64
FLOPS 184 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 10 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced July 2019 April 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6785V/CC -
Official page MediaTek Helio G90T official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 955 and Helio G90T, or ask any questions
