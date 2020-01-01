Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G90T vs Kirin 960 – what's better?

Helio G90T vs Kirin 960

Helio G90T
Helio G90T
VS
Kirin 960
Kirin 960

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G90T (with Mali-G76MC4 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
  • Announced 2 years and 10 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 8 score – 288K vs 218K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
  • Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2050 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio G90T +30%
495
Kirin 960
380
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio G90T +3%
1644
Kirin 960
1593
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio G90T +32%
288623
Kirin 960
218909

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G90T and Kirin 960

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 4 MB
Process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 4 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76MC4 Mali-G71 MP8
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 800 MHz 1037 MHz
Cores 4 8
FLOPS - 282 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.3

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 28.8 Gbit/s
Max size 10 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced July 2019 October 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Helio G90T official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
7 (77.8%)
2 (22.2%)
Total votes: 9

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 960 and Helio G90T or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish