Helio G90T vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G90T (with Mali-G76MC4 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
44
37
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
39
34
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
47
42
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
- Announced 1 year and 11 months later
- Shows better (up to 23%) AnTuTu 8 score – 288K vs 235K
- Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2050 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio G90T +26%
495
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio G90T +18%
1644
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio G90T +23%
288623
235052
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G76MC4
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|746 MHz
|Cores
|4
|12
|FLOPS
|-
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|10 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|July 2019
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G90T official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
