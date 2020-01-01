Helio G90T vs Kirin 980
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G90T (with Mali-G76MC4 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
44
61
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
39
62
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
71
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
47
64
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
- Announced 11 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- Shows better (up to 40%) AnTuTu 8 score – 403K vs 288K
- 27% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2050 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
495
Kirin 980 +41%
696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1644
Kirin 980 +51%
2486
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
288623
Kirin 980 +40%
403506
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G76MC4
|Mali G76 MP10
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|720 MHz
|Cores
|4
|10
|FLOPS
|-
|691 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|10 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|July 2019
|August 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G90T official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
