Helio G90T vs Kirin 990 (4G)

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G90T (with Mali-G76MC4 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
  • Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 50%) AnTuTu 8 score – 434K vs 288K
  • 40% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2050 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio G90T
495
Kirin 990 (4G) +52%
752
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio G90T
1644
Kirin 990 (4G) +87%
3075
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio G90T
288623
Kirin 990 (4G) +50%
434078

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G90T and Kirin 990 (4G)

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 2860 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76MC4 Mali G76 MP16
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 800 MHz 600 MHz
Cores 4 16
FLOPS - 768 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 10 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci Da Vinci
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VC-1
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 21
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced July 2019 October 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Helio G90T official site HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site

