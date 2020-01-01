Helio G90T vs Kirin 990 (5G)
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G90T (with Mali-G76MC4 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
- Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 74%) AnTuTu 8 score – 503K vs 288K
- 40% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2050 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
495
Kirin 990 (5G) +55%
768
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1644
Kirin 990 (5G) +90%
3122
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
288623
Kirin 990 (5G) +74%
503438
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|2860 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G76MC4
|Mali G76 MP16
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|700 MHz
|Cores
|4
|16
|FLOPS
|-
|896 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|10 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Balong 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 2300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|July 2019
|October 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G90T official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) official site
