We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G90T (with Mali-G76MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 1000L (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 27% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 18%) AnTuTu 8 score – 339K vs 288K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio G90T
288623
Dimensity 1000L +18%
339319

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G90T and Dimensity 1000L

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76MC4 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 800 MHz 850 MHz
Cores 4 9
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size 10 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Mediatek M70
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced July 2019 November 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - MT6885Z
Official page MediaTek Helio G90T official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000L official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1000L and Helio G90T or ask any questions
