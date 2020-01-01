Helio G90T vs Dimensity 1000L
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G90T (with Mali-G76MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 1000L (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
48
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
39
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
49
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- 27% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2050 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 18%) AnTuTu 8 score – 339K vs 288K
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
495
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
288623
Dimensity 1000L +18%
339319
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G76MC4
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|850 MHz
|Cores
|4
|9
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max size
|10 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3200 x 1800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Mediatek M70
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|July 2019
|November 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6885Z
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G90T official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000L official site
Cast your vote
6 (33.3%)
12 (66.7%)
Total votes: 18