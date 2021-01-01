Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G90T vs Dimensity 1100 – what's better?

Helio G90T vs Dimensity 1100

Helio G90T
VS
Dimensity 1100
Helio G90T
Dimensity 1100

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G90T (with Mali-G76MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 1100 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1100
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 659K vs 329K
  • 27% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 6-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G90T
vs
Dimensity 1100

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G90T
329897
Dimensity 1100 +100%
659509
CPU 96357 166244
GPU 85945 229947
Memory 55413 119586
UX 87677 135286
Total score 329897 659509
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G90T
504
Dimensity 1100 +71%
864
Multi-Core Score
Helio G90T
1642
Dimensity 1100 +111%
3467
Image compression 96.4 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 14 images/s -
Speech recognition 30.8 words/s -
Machine learning 26.1 images/s -
Camera shooting 13.1 images/s -
HTML 5 1.89 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 499.9 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 52 FPS
[Low]		 58 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile 41 FPS
[Ultra]		 60 FPS
[High]
Fortnite 29 FPS
[Low]		 27 FPS
[High]
Shadowgun Legends - 68 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz 46 FPS
[Ultra]		 83 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact 27 FPS
[Medium]		 48 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 55 FPS
[High]		 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
1080 x 2340		 Oppo Realme Q3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G90T and Dimensity 1100

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 5 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76MC4 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 800 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 4 9
Shading units 64 144
FLOPS 184 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size 10 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP 1x 108MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 19
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced July 2019 January 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6785V/CC MT6891Z/CZA
Official page MediaTek Helio G90T official site MediaTek Dimensity 1100 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
8 (100%)
Total votes: 8

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 720G or Helio G90T
2. Snapdragon 665 or Helio G90T
3. Dimensity 700 or Helio G90T
4. Snapdragon 730 or Helio G90T
5. Snapdragon 675 or Helio G90T
6. Snapdragon 765G or Dimensity 1100
7. Snapdragon 870 or Dimensity 1100
8. Snapdragon 750G or Dimensity 1100
9. Snapdragon 860 or Dimensity 1100
10. Dimensity 1200 or Dimensity 1100

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1100 and Helio G90T, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish