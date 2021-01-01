Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G90T vs Dimensity 1200 – what's better?

Helio G90T vs Dimensity 1200

Helio G90T
VS
Dimensity 1200
Helio G90T
Dimensity 1200

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G90T (with Mali-G76MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 671K vs 329K
  • 46% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 6-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G90T
vs
Dimensity 1200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G90T
329897
Dimensity 1200 +104%
671746
CPU 96357 170589
GPU 85945 233643
Memory 55413 118786
UX 87677 145445
Total score 329897 671746
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G90T
504
Dimensity 1200 +95%
982
Multi-Core Score
Helio G90T
1642
Dimensity 1200 +102%
3311
Image compression 96.4 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 14 images/s -
Speech recognition 30.8 words/s -
Machine learning 26.1 images/s -
Camera shooting 13.1 images/s -
HTML 5 1.89 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 499.9 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 52 FPS
[Low]		 68 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile 41 FPS
[Ultra]		 60 FPS
[High]
Fortnite 29 FPS
[Low]		 28 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 71 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz 46 FPS
[Ultra]		 88 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact 27 FPS
[Medium]		 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 55 FPS
[High]		 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
1080 x 2340		 Oppo Realme GT Neo
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G90T and Dimensity 1200

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 5 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76MC4 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 800 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 4 9
Shading units 64 144
FLOPS 184 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size 10 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 19
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced July 2019 January 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6785V/CC MT6893
Official page MediaTek Helio G90T official site MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (13.3%)
13 (86.7%)
Total votes: 15

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1200 and Helio G90T, or ask any questions
