Helio G90T vs Dimensity 1200
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G90T (with Mali-G76MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
39
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
29
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
42
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 671K vs 329K
- 46% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2050 MHz)
- Announced 1-year and 6-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|96357
|170589
|GPU
|85945
|233643
|Memory
|55413
|118786
|UX
|87677
|145445
|Total score
|329897
|671746
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
504
Dimensity 1200 +95%
982
Multi-Core Score
1642
Dimensity 1200 +102%
3311
|Image compression
|96.4 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|14 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|30.8 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|26.1 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|13.1 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.89 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|499.9 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|52 FPS
[Low]
|68 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|41 FPS
[Ultra]
|60 FPS
[High]
|Fortnite
|29 FPS
[Low]
|28 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|71 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|46 FPS
[Ultra]
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|27 FPS
[Medium]
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|55 FPS
[High]
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
1080 x 2340
|Oppo Realme GT Neo
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G90T and Dimensity 1200
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|3000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G76MC4
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|9
|Shading units
|64
|144
|FLOPS
|184 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max size
|10 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 19
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|July 2019
|January 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6785V/CC
|MT6893
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G90T official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site
