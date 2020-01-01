Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G90T vs Dimensity 700 – what's better?

Helio G90T vs Dimensity 700

Helio G90T
Helio G90T
VS
Dimensity 700
Dimensity 700

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G90T (with Mali-G76MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~19%)
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2050 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G90T
vs
Dimensity 700

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G90T
284982
Dimensity 700
286122
CPU 97777 -
GPU 79772 -
Memory 57178 -
UX 45700 -
Total score 284982 286122

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Helio G90T
1637
Dimensity 700 +5%
1727
Image compression 96.4 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 14 images/s -
Speech recognition 30.8 words/s -
Machine learning 26.1 images/s -
Camera shooting 13.1 images/s -
HTML 5 1.89 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 499.9 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 52 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 41 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 29 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 46 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 27 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 55 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G90T and Dimensity 700

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76MC4 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 800 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 4 2
Shading units 64 -
FLOPS 184 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 10 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced July 2019 November 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page MediaTek Helio G90T official site MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 700 and Helio G90T, or ask any questions
